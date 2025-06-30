UAE firm to build 50 MW solar project in Madagascar, plans 250 MW expansion

ABU DHABI, 30th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, has signed two landmark agreements with the Government of Madagascar aimed at expanding renewable energy capacity and advancing the country’s clean energy transition.

Under the first agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons, GSU will develop a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, complemented by a 25 MWh battery energy storage system, in Moramanga.

This agreement sets the foundation for a future Power Purchase Agreement with JIRAMA, Madagascar's national utility. Once completed, the project will significantly enhance the Antananarivo Interconnected Network and decrease the country's reliance on fossil fuels. The project implementation is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The second agreement outlines the intent of both parties to collaborate on developing additional projects, with a total installed capacity of up to 250 MW. As part of this accord, GSU and the Malagasy authorities have agreed to conduct a detailed feasibility study to assess the technical, environmental, and economic viability.

Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, witnessed the signing of the agreements at the Iavoloha State Palace by Olivier Jean-Baptiste, Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons of Madagascar, and Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO of Global South Utilities.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding access to clean, reliable energy across the Global South,” said Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO of GSU. “We are proud to collaborate with the Government of Madagascar on a project that supports energy security, economic development, and climate resilience.”

These agreements underscore the shared ambition of Madagascar and the United Arab Emirates to deepen cooperation on large-scale, sustainable infrastructure projects.