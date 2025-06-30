UAE President offers condolences on passing of Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansoori

AL AIN, 30th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of Mohammed Mubarak Ali Al Salmeen Al Mansoori, along with his son and daughter, during a visit to the family’s condolence majlis in Al Ain.

His Highness offered his sincere condolences to the family, praying for God to grant the deceased mercy and forgiveness and bring comfort and strength to their loved ones during this difficult time.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, also offered his condolences, alongside a number of Sheikhs and senior officials