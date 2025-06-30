INDEX signs agreement with Egypt’s UPA to enhance strategic cooperation

CAIRO, 30th June 2025 (WAM) -- INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding and one of the UAE’s leading organisers of specialised events, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA) during the fourth edition of Africa Health ExCon 2025 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

The MoU aims to enhance strategic cooperation between the two parties in organising medical conferences and exhibitions, leveraging advanced medical supply chain management expertise and unifying efforts to foster innovation, localise medical technologies, and broaden regional and international integration within the health sector. The partnership seeks to advance healthcare systems and strengthen regional health security.

The MoU was signed by Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of INDEX Holding, and Dr. Hisham Siteit, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA), in the presence of Maj. Gen. Dr. Ahmed Amin, Senior Dentist of the Egyptian Armed Forces; Prof. Karim Mustafa Ibrahim Al-Batouti, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, Ain Shams University, Maj. Gen. Dr. Raafat Riyad, Professor at the Military Medical Academy; Tariq AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions; and Mrs. Sara AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Media.

INDEX’s participation reaffirms its commitment to actively shaping the global health events landscape and contributing meaningfully to a more innovative and efficient healthcare future. The conference is rapidly growing in impact and reach, attracting an increasing number of companies and organizations that view the platform as a gateway to expand their presence in Africa’s promising market. Educational and awareness programs developed through such partnerships act as catalysts for enhancing health and well-being across the Arab world and the African continent.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani highlighted the strategic importance of collaborating with UPA, noting that the MoU opens new and impactful partnerships that underscore the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting regional and global healthcare and education efforts.

He stated, “At INDEX Holding, we believe that building healthy, sustainable communities begins with strengthening regional and international collaboration, mobilising expertise, and aligning efforts between the public and private sectors. This partnership with the Egyptian UPA is a model of constructive cooperation between our two brotherly nations and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare and scientific knowledge across the region. We view this agreement as a gateway to transformative initiatives that will deliver tangible improvements in health quality, in line with the Year of Community objectives and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

Dr. Hisham Siteit confirmed that the UPA seeks to leverage INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions’ extensive experience in managing international events, thereby boosting Egypt’s institutional capabilities and advancing frameworks for healthcare communication and collaboration across the Arab and African regions.

He stated, “We believe in the importance of regional and international cooperation in developing the healthcare sector, particularly in medical technologies, continuing education, and knowledge exchange. This partnership will enable us to adopt global best practices in organising medical and scientific conferences.”

Following the signing of the agreement, Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani announced a pioneering educational initiative that grants all 40,000 participating doctors and speakers at Africa Health ExCon a one-year membership in the International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS). This membership gives them access to the Congress’s educational programs and the opportunity to attend lectures on the Waterfalls Global Initiative platform, which covers all medical and health specialties. The initiative is valued at approximately US$10 million.