Air Arabia resumes flights to Damascus starting July 10, 2025

SHARJAH, 30th June 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Damascus, starting July 10, 2025.

The route will operate with a double daily frequency, offering seamless connectivity between Sharjah International Airport with Damascus International Airport.

The resumption of flights to Damascus reinforces Air Arabia’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with greater accessibility and value-driven travel options between the UAE and Syria.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are pleased to resume flights between Sharjah and Damascus after many years, reaffirming our ongoing commitment to enhancing regional air connectivity. This route holds particular significance in serving the Syrian diaspora in the region and meeting the growing travel demand between the UAE and Syria. By introducing a double daily service, we aim to offer greater convenience and flexibility for both business and leisure travellers, while also supporting the growth of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations.”