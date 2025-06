UAE participates in Third G20 Sherpa Meeting

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the UAE, led by Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa and the UAE Sous Sherpa, participated in the Third G20 Sherpa Meeting, held in South Africa.

The meeting brought together representatives from member states, invited countries and international organisations to assess the progress achieved across various G20 Sherpa Working Groups.

The UAE delegation highlighted the country’s active participation in working groups addressing several key priority areas, including anti-corruption, culture, education, development, women’s empowerment, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, employment, disaster risk reduction, climate, and environmental sustainability.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for the South African presidency’s efforts and emphasised the country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation through the G20 platform.

Notably, South Africa extended an invitation to the UAE to participate as a guest country in the G20 process and summit in 2025. This marks the UAE’s sixth overall participation in the G20 and its fourth consecutive invitation. The UAE has previously been part of the G20 process hosted by Brazil in 2024, India in 2023, Indonesia in 2022, Saudi Arabia in 2020, and France in 2011.

Established in 1999, the G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the world’s largest economies to address global challenges and promote inclusive growth.