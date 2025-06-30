SINGAUTO to establish AED100 million smart logistics facility in KEZAD

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group and SINGAUTO, a Singapore-based tech innovator, have announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement to establish a state-of-the-art facility in KEZAD Area A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah).

SINGAUTO has committed AED100 million in investments to build a 100,000 square metre advanced facility focused on the development of green logistics solutions.

The new site will integrate SINGAUTO’s latest smart technologies to manufacture intelligent refrigerated vehicles, designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of cold-chain logistics across the region.

The facility will launch operations with an expert team of over 100 professionals, each with more than 15 years of industry experience, ensuring the delivery of services aligned with top-tier international standards.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities and Free Zones, said, “We welcome SINGAUTO to KEZAD’s thriving industrial ecosystem for sustainable automotive businesses. Their presence supports our goal to add value to the region’s logistics and automotive sectors, while driving green innovation that benefits all stakeholders.

“The automotive sector is a strategic priority for us, especially in alignment with our strong commitment to sustainability. KEZAD Group and SINGAUTO share a unified vision to accelerate the future of green mobility. With SINGAUTO’s cutting-edge solutions improving cold-chain logistics, this project represents a significant step toward strengthening our sustainable transport capabilities and reinforcing KEZAD’s role in shaping a resilient, future-ready supply chain.”

Chen Xuefeng, CEO, SINGAUTO said, “We are confident that operating within KEZAD’s integrated automotive ecosystem will provide us with the ideal foundation for scaling our business and meeting the region’s demand for eco-friendly, high-efficiency logistics. We look forward to leveraging KEZAD’s specialised support to produce smart, sustainable commercial vehicles tailored to the needs of the regional cold-chain sector.”

This initiative is part of KEZAD Group’s broader vision to develop a fully integrated automotive hub, offering modern infrastructure, advanced logistics support, and a business-friendly environment that drives innovation and growth. The partnership with SINGAUTO marks a significant milestone in KEZAD’s mission to become the global hub of excellence for automotive and logistics industries.