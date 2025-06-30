UAE President, VPs condole with Kuwaiti Emir on passing of Sheikh Fahad Sabah

ABU DHABI, 30th June 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the passing of Sheikh Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Kuwaiti Emir.