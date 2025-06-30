Saud bin Saqr receives Indian Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the city of Saqr bin Mohammed, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries of India, who is currently visiting the UAE.

He was accompanied by Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Saud warmly welcomed the Indian Minister and the accompanying delegation, engaging in discussions on the strong and longstanding relations between the UAE and the Republic of India.

The talks explored ways to further enhance and expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the industrial sector, reflecting the depth of the economic and trade ties between the two nations.

The meeting highlighted the potential for joint collaboration between Ras Al Khaimah and India in the steel and heavy industries sector, emphasising the importance of building strategic partnerships that align with sustainable development goals and support industrial initiatives on both sides.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi reiterated Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to strengthening ties with India, building on the robust bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, which continues to offer promising opportunities for sustainable economic development.

For his part, Kumaraswamy expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and gracious reception.

He affirmed India’s eagerness to expand its cooperation framework with the UAE and to establish new partnerships that contribute to progress and promote sustainable industrial growth.

He also praised the remarkable development achieved by Ras Al Khaimah, especially in the areas of industry, investment, and tourism.