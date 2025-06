ABU DHABI, 30th June 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims and the brotherly Sudanese people following the collapse of a gold mine in the town of Houeid, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere sympathy and wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.