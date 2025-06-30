House of Wisdom launches 3 summer camps in July, August

SHARJAH, 30th June 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to transforming summer into a season of learning, inspiration, and joy, House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah is preparing to unveil an exciting new edition of its annual summer camp this July and August.

Following the overwhelming response and strong turnout witnessed last year, this year’s programme is set to deliver three dynamic camp experiences that seamlessly weave together technology, arts, and creative thinking within an environment designed to spark curiosity and encourage exploration.

Each of the three camps is thoughtfully tailored to suit different age groups, offering a rich tapestry of activities that blend interactive storytelling, hands-on experiments, arts and crafts, and engaging educational games. The goal is to create memorable experiences where learning and play go hand in hand.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, shared her enthusiasm for this yearly tradition, emphasising that it has become a signature part of HoW’s cultural and educational mission.

She remarked, “Our Arab heritage is a treasure trove of timeless stories and cultural symbols that continue to inspire and influence generation after generation. Bringing these narratives to life through contemporary methods and technology gives today’s children the chance to connect with their roots in ways that feel fresh, relevant, and accessible.”

She continued, “At a time when screens increasingly isolate our children, we are committed to creating spaces that reintroduce the wonder of real-world connection. These camps are designed to nurture essential skills, cultivate collaboration and initiative, and build a generation that knows how to balance knowledge with joy, and heritage with innovation.”