Khorfakkan Mango Festival concludes on high note

SHARIAH, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mango Festival concluded yesterday, Sunday, its fourth edition on a high note at Expo Khorfakkan. Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) alongside the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan and Khorfakkan City Municipality, the 3-day extravagansa took place from June 27 to 29, under the theme “Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth”.

This year’s edition achieved remarkable success, attracting over 20,000 visitors from within and beyond the UAE, a 100% increase in attendance, and generating more than AED1 million in total sales.

It featured the participation of more than 40 local farmers and several agriculture and fertilisation companies.

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and Uganda further highlighted the event’s expanding international presence.

The festival showcased more than 150 premium mango varieties and provided a unique opportunity for visitors to explore Khorfakkan’s and the Eastern Region’s leading agricultural outputs.

It also attracted strong participation from productive families, along with local, regional, and international exhibitors. Their presence created an ideal platform for networking and knowledge exchange around best practices in mango farming and agribusiness innovation.

Khalil Mohammed Al-Mansouri, Director of Expo Khorfakkan, noted that the Mango Festival has solidified its status as one of the UAE’s leading agricultural and heritage-themed events.

He emphasised its growing role in raising community awareness about the importance of the agricultural sector in achieving sustainable development, ensuring food security, and preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage for future generations.

It served as an ideal platform to explore diverse experiences in cultivating mango trees across various environments, as well as methods for improving yield and utilising mangoes in different food industries.

Mohammed Al Darmaki, Head of the Coordination and Follow-Up Committee of the Mango Festival, stated that the committee worked diligently to turn the festival’s vision into comprehensive operational plans. He highlighted efforts to streamline participation for farmers and home-based producers, while enhancing the overall visitor experience.