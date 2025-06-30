National Bonds App relaunch drives 67% surge in regular savers

DUBAI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- In a bold step toward redefining how the UAE saves and invests, National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has reported impressive results following the relaunch of its mobile application. Just three months post-launch, compared to the preceding three months, the app has emerged as a powerful digital tool driving a 67% surge in regular savers and marking a major milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey.

The numbers paint a compelling picture: a 149% surge in fixed term savings plans, a 31% rise in newly onboarded customers, a 40% increase in sales, and a 31% uptick in number of transactions. These figures reflect a growing demand for seamless, smart savings solutions and underscore how technology is reshaping everyday financial habits empowering users to take greater control of their financial futures.

At the core of this success is a simple but powerful truth: people are seeking smarter, more personalised ways to secure their financial future, and the new National Bonds experience rises to meet that demand.

The redesigned app features an intuitive interface, enhanced navigation, and intelligent tools that make saving not only easier but more engaging. Customers can now seamlessly track their portfolios, view profit projections, manage fixed-term plans, and even connect directly with relationship managers for real-time support.

These enhancements reflect National Bonds’ commitment to innovation and align with both its long term digital strategy and the UAE’s broader vision for digital transformation and responsible AI integration in the financial sector.

Commenting on the results, Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, said, “This growth in digital adoption is more than just a trend, it’s a powerful validation of our customer first strategy. We’ve always placed the customer at the heart of every innovation, and the enhanced app is a direct reflection of that ethos. By blending simplicity, intelligence, and accessibility, we’re helping individuals take greater control of their financial futures. As we continue to invest in AI-enabled, user-focused solutions, we remain committed to delivering intuitive, secure, and inclusive financial tools, fully aligned with the UAE’s broader digital transformation and responsible AI vision.”

As digital adoption accelerates across the region, National Bonds remains committed to financial empowerment through innovation. The success of the revamped app represents not only a product relaunch but a reimagined future one where every UAE resident is equipped with smart tools to save consistently and live more securely.