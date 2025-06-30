UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over factory explosion victims

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of an explosion at a factory in the southern state of Telangana, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.