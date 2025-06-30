Beijing logs 10 million entry-exit trips in first half of year

BEIJING, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) - Beijing's exit-entry ports have recorded over 10 million cross-border trips in the first half of the year, up 19.6% year-on-year, its border inspection agency said on Monday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, the number of foreigners entering and leaving the country reached around 2.9 million in the past six months, accounting for 29% of the city's total cross-border trips, representing a year-on-year increase of 36.5%.

More than 840,000 foreign nationals have taken advantage of the visa-free entry and 240-hour visa-free transit policy via Beijing's ports. This figure has more than doubled from the same period last year, according to the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection.