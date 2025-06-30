EU, Ukraine reach agreement in principle on modernised trade relationship

BRUSSELS, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission has concluded negotiations with Ukraine on the review of the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA).

The agreement in principle on the review of the trade liberalisation provisions under the Association Agreement marks a new phase in establishing a long-term, predictable, and reciprocal framework within the broader context of Ukraine's accession process. It also fully takes into account the sensitivity of certain agricultural sectors, raised by EU Member States and farmers.

The European Commission said this review contributes to the gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU's Single Market and illustrates that the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine is as firm as ever. Once adopted, the reviewed DCFTA will be beneficial for both sides, by providing a framework for long-term economic certainty and stable trade relations.

Both sides will have the possibility to activate a safeguard mechanism enabling the adoption of appropriate measures in situations where imports may cause adverse effects to either party. In the EU's case, the assessment of a possible disturbance can be done at the level of one or more Member States.