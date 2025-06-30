Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi becomes first UAE regulator to achieve Carbon Neutrality Certification for second time

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has received its second Carbon Neutrality Certification from Applus+, a verification agency accredited by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This achievement means EAD has become the first regulatory body in the UAE to receive this certification twice, further solidifying its commitment to combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “ Receiving the Carbon Neutrality Certificate for the second time underscores EAD's deep commitment to building a sustainable future for Abu Dhabi. By offsetting our carbon emissions for the 2020–2022 period, we are not only setting a benchmark for government entities, but also inspiring our peers in government, and challenging the private sector to embed sustainable practices into their core operations. We believe this milestone will accelerate our collective journey towards net-zero emissions, solidifying Abu Dhabi's role as a regional leader in environmental stewardship.”

Any greenhouse gas emissions generated by EAD were assessed by GE3S and verified by Applus+. The Agency’s comprehensive approach to achieving carbon neutrality includes identifying emission sources such as energy consumption in buildings, the use of chilled water, waste generation, fuel use in vehicles and generators, as well as the implementation of targeted emission reduction measures.

The Agency is focused on significantly reducing its energy consumption and environmental footprint through the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and sustainable practices. As part of this commitment, EAD is transitioning its vehicle fleet to hybrid power, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Additionally, all existing lighting systems have been upgraded to energy-efficient LED technology and lighting sensors, and smart water have been installed to optimise resource use and minimise waste. Environmentally friendly air-conditioning systems have also been adopted across all EAD facilities.

In a major step forward, EAD is integrating solar panels into all new projects, harnessing renewable energy to power its operations. This is complemented by sustainable design principles aligned with LEED Zero Carbon standards – further contributing to reduced energy consumption and lower carbon emissions.

This achievement serves as an inspirational milestone for broader climate efforts, encouraging other organisations to integrate targeted carbon management strategies into their operations. The Agency continues to lead the way toward net-zero emissions while maintaining its leadership in environmental stewardship.

