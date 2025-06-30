International passenger growth hits 5% in May: IATA

GENEVA, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for May 2025 global passenger demand.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 5.0% compared to May 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was also up 5.0% year-on-year. The May load factor was 83.4% (-0.1 ppt compared to May 2024).

International demand rose 6.7% compared to May 2024. Capacity was up 6.4% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.2% (+0.2 ppt compared to May 2024). This is a record load factor on international flights for May.

Domestic demand increased 2.1% compared to May 2024. Capacity was up 2.8% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.7% (-0.5 ppt compared to May 2024).

“Air travel demand growth was uneven in May. Globally, the industry reported 5% growth with Asia-Pacific taking the lead at 9.4%. The outlier was North America which reported a 0.5% decline, led by a 1.7% fall in the US domestic market. Severe disruptions in the Middle East in late June remind us that geopolitical instability remains a challenge in some regions as airlines maintain safe operations with minimal passenger inconvenience,'' said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

The impact of such instability on oil prices—which remained low throughout May—is also a critical factor to monitor. Importantly, consumer confidence appears to be strong with forward bookings for the peak Northern summer travel season, giving good reason for optimism,” Walsh added.