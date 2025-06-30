SIH launches second Heritage Conference

SHARJAH, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the second Heritage Conference organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) will kick off on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, under the theme “Folk Heritage Through the Eyes of Others.”

The event will run until Thursday, July 3, at the Arabian Heritage Centre in Sharjah’s University City, with the participation of a distinguished group of academics, experts, and specialists from various Arab and foreign countries.

The conference aims to shed light on the image of Emirati and Arab folk heritage as perceived by foreign researchers, through a series of academic papers and discussions that explore examples of intellectual and cultural exchange between local traditions and global perspectives. This comes within the Institute’s ongoing efforts to foster civilisational dialogue and share expertise in the fields of heritage preservation and transmission across generations.

The first day’s programme will see the opening of the accompanying exhibition titled “Our Heritage Through Their Eyes.” The exhibition features artworks, documents, and field research conducted by non-Arab researchers that highlight their experiences in documenting elements of folk heritage in the region.

The programmme of the conference spans two days and includes six specialised sessions addressing a variety of topics. Key themes include: foreign perceptions of folk heritage, cultural discourse in international studies, and the role of global institutions in heritage preservation, in addition to presentations of research projects and field studies from different regions.

The Sharjah Institute for Heritage has announced the selection of Dr Saif Mohammed bin Aboud Al Bedwawi as the honouree of this year’s conference, in recognition of his scholarly contributions in the fields of historiography and cultural heritage, and his prominent role in documenting the UAE’s national memory and strengthening cultural identity through academic studies and reference works.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), emphasised that the conference is a vital intellectual milestone for the Institute, saying: “We are keen to make this conference an open space for dialogue with researchers from around the world, to understand how our heritage is perceived beyond our borders, and how we can present it in ways that preserve its authenticity while aligning with current cultural transformations.”