Belgian paper calls for rethinking Europe’s Gulf strategy in age of disruption

BRUSSELS,30th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Brussels Times called for rethinking Europe’s Gulf strategy in an age of disruption, stressing that this rethinking should be grounded in a strategic vision that goes beyond transactional exchanges and embraces long-term cooperation rooted in shared interests, economic opportunity, and global stability.

In an in-depth opinion article, the English-language Belgian publication said:'' The post-World War II international order built on Western alliances, multilateral institutions, and shared democratic values is now being reshaped by a complex convergence of rising nationalism, economic realignment, and a resurgence of bilateralism.

In this evolving landscape, middle powers are stepping into the breach, shaping global diplomacy in innovative ways and redefining traditional relationships. Among the most dynamic of these are the Gulf states, whose assertive foreign policies and ambitious development agendas are no longer confined to regional influence but are shaping global discourse on energy, technology, and strategic investment.

For the European Union, this moment presents a critical opportunity. As the United States retreats from global leadership in certain spheres and political rhetoric increasingly overshadows diplomatic substance, the EU must reimagine its engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This rethinking should be grounded in a strategic vision that goes beyond transactional exchanges and embraces long-term cooperation rooted in shared interests, economic opportunity, and global stability.

The Gulf’s deepening engagement with BRICS and its central role in OPEC+ are not merely economic signals, they reflect a growing preference for diversified partnerships and autonomous foreign policy-making. GCC states are now guided less by traditional Western security guarantees and more by pragmatic national interests. Their expanded global footprint, including growing ties with China, India, and Southeast Asia, presents a timely opportunity for the EU to deepen its engagement with the Gulf, while momentum and mutual interests are strongly aligned.

To meet this moment, the EU must move beyond outdated assumptions and take seriously the strategic aspirations of Gulf countries. The UAE and Saudi Arabia, in particular, are positioning themselves as middle powers capable of influencing international frameworks. Both are investing billions in artificial intelligence, clean energy, space exploration, and smart infrastructure. These efforts coincide with the EU’s own ambitions to lead the green and digital transitions, making the case for closer strategic alignment all the more compelling.

The 2022 EU Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf and the 2024 EU-GCC Summit were welcome steps toward resetting relations. These initiatives reflect a growing understanding in Brussels that the Gulf is not merely a source of energy, but a partner in innovation, diplomacy, and global governance. However, such steps need to be translated into sustained action, with clear mechanisms for collaboration in areas of mutual concern.

Regional security is one such area. While the EU remains preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, the Gulf faces its own set of complex challenges, from the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, to maritime insecurity in the Red Sea and Western Indian Ocean, and a weakened yet still disruptive Iran whose actions continue to shape the region’s fragile security environment. These challenges are not isolated; the security theaters of Eastern Europe and the Gulf are increasingly interconnected, with ripple effects across energy markets, trade routes, and global stability. This makes joint de-escalation efforts, intelligence sharing, and maritime cooperation not only strategic imperatives but also necessary steps to reduce humanitarian suffering and uphold sovereignty in an era of heightened volatility.

With digital transformation reshaping global power dynamics, EU-Gulf cooperation in AI and tech is gaining new urgency. Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, are rapidly scaling up their foreign investments in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Trade and economic policy also warrant renewed focus. Amid rising protectionist rhetoric in the United States and the risk of renewed transatlantic trade frictions, the European Union remains a stable and attractive economic partner for Gulf countries. The UAE, in particular, is the EU’s second-largest trading partner in the region, with annual trade in goods nearing €56 billion and services exceeding €39 billion. These figures underscore the importance of deepening and diversifying economic ties in today’s unpredictable trade landscape.

In a promising step forward, the UAE and the EU officially launched bilateral Free Trade Agreement negotiations in May 2025. Both sides have emphasized their shared commitment to green and digital transformation, particularly in areas including renewables, hydrogen, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and sustainable food systems, highlighting how deeper cooperation can accelerate innovation and support long-term, future-proof growth across both regions.

Similarly, the green transition offers fertile ground for deeper cooperation. Gulf states, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are making significant investments in renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, and broader sustainability initiatives. The EU, with its global leadership in environmental regulation and innovation, is well-positioned to support these ambitions while also benefiting from Gulf investments and aligned energy exports. The 2024 EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition project, launched during the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, underscores this potential, aiming to accelerate renewable energy deployment, enhance environmental protection, and build resilience against climate change.

While the United States once played a leading role in driving global climate efforts, it is now China that is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the green transition, offering scalable and affordable technologies in solar and wind energy. This shift signals that traditional Western allies may no longer hold an exclusive claim to global climate leadership, encouraging the EU and the Gulf to explore new, strategic alignments in pursuit of net-zero goals.

That said, the EU must also reflect on its internal posture. Often, Brussels has approached the Gulf through a fragmented or inconsistent lens, prioritizing short-term energy security at the expense of long-term cooperation which risks undermining the EU’s credibility as a normative power. Rather than conditionalising engagement, the EU should offer principled partnerships based on mutual accountability and shared priorities. This means supporting reform initiatives in the Gulf when they emerge, while also being open to learning from successful Gulf strategies in areas like public sector innovation and digital transformation.

Gulf states are increasingly shaping the institutions and norms of global governance. Their growing participation in multilateral forums, their mediation roles in regional conflicts, and their ambition to shape the future of global technology standards should not be underestimated. The EU has a choice: to remain reactive and risk irrelevance in a multipolar world, or to proactively shape new rules alongside rising powers.

Above all, one foundational tie that can ensure the success of this relationship is a deepened bilateral understanding; a recognition that Europe and the Gulf, despite their differences, share more in common than is often acknowledged. Their challenges, from climate change to economic transformation to geopolitical volatility, are increasingly alike. By embracing that shared reality, both regions can forge a future based on trust, mutual economic growth, and strategic alignment.''