UAE expresses solidarity with Tanzania, conveys condolences over victims of bus collision

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United Republic of Tanzania over the victims of a bus collision in the Kilimanjaro region, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.