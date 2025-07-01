Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE's support for IAEA’s pivotal role during call with Grossi

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed cooperation between the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as ways to enhance it across various fields, during a phone call with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for the pivotal role played by the IAEA in fostering the peaceful use of nuclear energy technologies to achieve sustainable development, with full adherence to international safety and non-proliferation standards.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored that the UAE values its partnership with the Agency, which has played a key role in advancing its peaceful nuclear programme in line with the highest international standards for nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation.

During the phone call with Grossi, Sheikh Abdullah also discussed the broader regional situation with Grossi and exchanged views on current developments.

