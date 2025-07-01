Qatar’s economy grows 3.7% in Q1 2025

DOHA, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Qatar's economy registered a real Gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.7 percent in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) quoted the National Planning Council (NPC) as saying that GDP at constant prices reached QAR181.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to QAR175 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Data issued by the National Statistics Centre highlighted the results of national efforts in strengthening the non-hydrocarbon economy, whose contribution constituted 63.6 percent of real GDP for the first quarter of 2025, around QAR115 billion, a growing share compared to the 62.6 percent figure in the same period in 2024.

The 5.3 percent growth in the non-hydrocarbon economy during the first quarter of this year was driven by strong performances across key sectors, including manufacturing (up 5.6 percent), construction (up 4.4 percent), real estate (up 7.0 percent), and wholesale and retail trade (up 14.6 percent).

Despite the volatility facing the global economy and its potential impact on oil and gas prices, growth in hydrocarbon activities continues, now accounting for 36.4 percent of Qatar’s real GDP, around QAR66 billion, with a growth rate of 1.0 percent compared to the same period in 2024.