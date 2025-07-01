'Autoworld' to invest AED45 million in new Jafza facility

DUBAI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Autoworld International FZCO, the regional distributor for India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd, has announced an investment of AED45 million to develop a new logistics and distribution hub in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The facility will enhance Autoworld’s ability to serve rapidly growing markets across Africa and the Middle East.

The agreement was officially signed in the presence of Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC; Kumar Motiram Lakhani, Chairman of Autoworld; Monish Lakhani, Managing Director at Autoworld and Vishal Lakhani, Director at Autoworld.

Spanning over 162,000 sq. ft, the facility will include an assembly plant for Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers, as well as storage and distribution space for spare parts, tyres, and lubricants.

Scheduled for completion by 2026, the hub will also support the introduction of new product lines through partnerships with international manufacturers, strengthening the company’s presence.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World GCC, said, “Autoworld’s expansion underscores the strength of Jafza’s integrated trade and logistics ecosystem which now connects 940 automotive companies from 88 countries. Last year alone, Jafza supported automotive trade valued at nearly AED102 billion.”

The project is expected to create over 100 direct and indirect jobs, supporting Dubai’s growing mobility and logistics ecosystem.