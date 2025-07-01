UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on National Day

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Somali President and to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on the occasion.