UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Canada on National Day

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mary Simon, Governor-General of Canada, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Governor-General Simon and to Prime Minister Mark Carney on the occasion.