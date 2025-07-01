UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Évariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Ndayishimiye and to Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca on the occasion.