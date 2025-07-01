International teams sign up for World Humanoid Robot Games in China

BEIJING, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 30 international robot teams have completed preregistration for the World Humanoid Robot Games, which are set to open in Beijing, China, in mid-August.

Robotic soccer teams from the United States, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia are among those who have signed up, Jordan Zhou, Director of International Affairs at the Robo-Cup Asia-Pacific Confederation, said.

According to China Daily, the RoboCup Asia-Pacific Beijing Masters, hosted by the confederation, will serve as the official humanoid soccer tournament of the World Humanoid Robot Games. The event will take place from 15th to 18th August at Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval.

"International teams bring cutting-edge algorithmic capabilities that are expected to make the matches even more exciting," Zhou said.

Among the international contenders, the Netherlands' Tech United Eindhoven is considered one of the most dominant teams in Robo-Cup history. The team has won eight world championships, showcasing a consistently outstanding performance record.

Last year, Booster Robotics, Fourier Intelligence and Unitree Robotics officially became RoboCup League Partners, making history as the first Chinese companies to enter the RoboCup ecosystem.

This year's robot games will feature new events, including martial arts, impulsive movement and warehouse sorting skills competitions, according to Zhang Hua, Director of the Competition Department of the Organising Committee and an official with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports.

Previously, the games featured performances in badminton, basketball, table tennis and other sports.