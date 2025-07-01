CBUAE issues commemorative coins for ‘Zayed and Rashid’ campaign

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has issued commemorative gold and silver coins to honour the "Zayed and Rashid" campaign.

The issuance celebrates the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, embodying the leaders' role in the founding of the Union, and reinforcing national identity and loyalty among the local community.

The obverse of the gold coin, weighing 40 grams with a diameter of 40 mm, features a depiction of the two leaders, "Zayed and Rashid," while the reverse of the coin includes the national emblem surrounded by the name "Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates" in both Arabic and English. The gold coin will be available for purchase only through the Central Bank's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The silver coin, weighing 50 grams with a 50 mm diameter, features a depiction of the two leaders, "Zayed and Rashid," on its obverse. The reverse includes the national emblem, surrounded by the name "Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates" in both Arabic and English, alongside the phrase "Commemorative Coin" in Arabic.

The silver coin will be available for purchase via the Central Bank's website through the following link: https://centralbank.ae/ar/our-operations/currency-and-coins/commemorative-coins

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, "We proudly announce the issuance of these commemorative coins, which embody the meanings of loyalty and belonging to the national legacy left by the founding leaders, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

"This issuance marks the Zayed and Rashid campaign, aiming to solidify the values of unity and development upon which our nation was founded, and to highlight inspiring milestones in their journeys. We reaffirm our commitment to immortalising our national history and fostering it in the hearts of future generations."

