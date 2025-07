SHARJAH, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision approving the boundaries of the Al Faya site, which is nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

According to the decision, the location, boundaries, and area of Al Faya—outlined in the approved map—are officially designated as a cultural heritage site.