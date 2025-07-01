UAE plays key role in global golf development

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Tom Phillips, Director of the Middle East at DP World Tour, said that the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has long been one of the most prestigious and recognisable events on the DP World Tour. For 18 consecutive years, it served as a popular early season stop, attracting some of the world’s top players and shining a spotlight on the UAE as a world-class golfing destination.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said, “In close collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we made the strategic decision to move the Championship from its traditional January date to a new position in November. This shift reflects a shared vision to further elevate the tournament’s impact and maximise its contribution to the growth of golf across the region.”

He explained that recent changes to the global golf calendar presented a timely opportunity to reimagine the role of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“By aligning it with the DP World Tour Championship, we created a season-ending fortnight of world-class golf in the UAE - a compelling narrative that enhances fan engagement, commercial value, and the region’s global profile in a busy sporting landscape,” he stated.

This repositioning, he said, also reinforces the UAE’s role as a powerhouse in professional golf, with Abu Dhabi at the forefront of that growth. The new November date ensures the championship benefits from increased visibility, momentum, and integration within a broader festival of golf.

Phillips also revealed a long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation, saying, "This partnership builds on a relationship with the region that stretches back to 1989, and reflects a shared commitment to both the grassroots and elite tiers of the sport.

The partnership has already led to impactful initiatives, including the allocation of 30 player slots across two HotelPlanner Tour events, one in Abu Dhabi and one in Ajman, to provide competitive opportunities for emerging Emirati talent. Some spots have been exchanged with international federations, giving UAE players exposure to global tournaments and valuable experience.

Phillips concluded by highlighting a milestone achievement by Ahmad Skaik, the UAE’s top amateur, becaming the first UAE-born player to make the cut in a 72-hole professional event at this year’s UAE Challenge at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club - a landmark moment and a testament to the progress being made.