Yas Waterworld introduces over 20 new rides, slides, experiences

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has officially opened the doors to its highly anticipated expansion today, making the water’s greatest playground even greater. Spanning 13,445sqm, the all-new area invites guests to dive into the “Lost City,” an exciting continuation of the waterpark’s original story, ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’.

The launch follows a grand opening event held on Monday, attended by Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Miral, alongside VIP guests, media, and influencers.

The expanded area introduces more than 20 new rides, slides, and experiences, alongside a brand-new dining venue, elevating Yas Waterworld’s offerings to over 60 world-class rides, slides and attractions.

From heart-pounding thrills to family-friendly splash zones, the diverse mix of additions enhances the park’s appeal to families, friends, and adventure-seekers alike, ensuring unforgettable moments filled with discovery, excitement, and non-stop fun.

Among the new experiences is Al Falaj Race, the region’s first side-by-side duelling tube raft ride, promising fast-paced drops and competitive twists. For those seeking action, Bahamut’s Rage delivers an exhilarating log flume journey packed with splashes and surprises. Meanwhile, younger guests can enjoy Al Sahel Junior, the region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerango ride featuring exciting drops, winding slides, and vertical zooms for a splash-filled, high-energy adventure.

Other new additions include Al Mafras, a desert-themed water slide with a splash landing, and Red Dunes, a twisting enclosed aqua tube slide designed for younger thrill-seekers.

Moreover, the Dawwama Junior offers a scaled-down version of the iconic ride, bringing its excitement to little ones through mini vortexes and quick descents.

For shared adventures, families can navigate Mataha Madness, a raft that disorients and delights with every twist, or experience the spin-powered rush of Sadaf Swirl, the region’s first high-speed raft ride.