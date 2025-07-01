UAEU makes major leap in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

AL AIN, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has achieved a significant milestone in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, advancing by 100 places to be ranked among the top 101–200 universities globally.

This strong performance underscores UAEU’s growing global influence in delivering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through research, education, and community engagement.

This year, UAEU has been ranked across 12 SDGs, compared to 11 in the previous year, with the addition of SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure. Notably, UAEU secured a top 50 global position in two SDGs: SDG 4: Quality Education (ranked 16) and SDG 2: Zero Hunger (ranked 41). The university also achieved significant recognition in SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals (84) and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities (99) — reflecting its global and regional impact.

Professor Mohsen Sherif, Provost of UAEU and Chair of the UAEU Sustainability Committee, stated, “This remarkable progress in the 2025 THE Impact Rankings reflects UAEU’s sustained efforts in integrating the SDGs into every facet of our academic, research, and outreach missions. Our strong performance across 12 SDGs, particularly in education, hunger, innovation, and equity, is a testament to the university’s role in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future. UAEU is proud to serve as a hub for climate-conscious innovation, regional capacity building, and global partnerships.”

As part of its strategic roadmap towards COP28 and beyond, UAEU has launched a postdoctoral fellowship program focused on climate action, designed to attract global researchers to work on decarbonization, climate resilience, food-water-energy systems, and policy innovation. These fellowships reflect the university’s alignment with the UAE’s national climate agenda and its long-term vision for scientific leadership in sustainability.

The UAEU has also partnered with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the African Women Empowerment Programme, an initiative that equips female scholars and professionals across Africa with the knowledge and tools to address key SDG challenges through science, education, and leadership development. This effort highlights UAEU’s dedication to inclusive growth and international cooperation.

The UAEU’s rising trajectory in the global sustainability space affirms its mission as a national institution committed to advancing research, innovation, and partnerships that drive lasting impact in the UAE, the region, and the world.

