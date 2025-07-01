SEC regulates auction sale of special vehicle number plates

SHARJAH, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The council issued a decision to regulate the auction sale of special vehicle number plates in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed several agenda topics focused on monitoring the performance of government departments and entities, and developing the legislative framework to enhance government work and achieve integration across sectors in the service of the community.

The council decided to conclude the first regular session of the twentieth annual term for municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the session officially ending on Thursday, 8 Muharram 1447 AH, corresponding to July 3, 2025.

During the period between sessions, the general committees of the municipal councils will continue handling their respective affairs.

The council has also implemented a decision to regulate the auction sale of special vehicle number plates in the Emirate of Sharjah. This regulation relates to plates designated by the Sharjah Police General Command.

Under this decision, the Sharjah Police will organise and supervise the auctions, establish conditions and regulations, specify plate numbers and category codes, contract with specialised companies, and manage any additional tasks assigned by the Executive Council.

The decision stipulated that licensed investment funds registered with the Securities and Commodities Authority and listed in the investment funds register have the right to own and use real estate in the emirate in accordance with the regulations set forth in this decision, as follows:

1. Private investment funds that are fully owned by UAE citizens or GCC nationals, as well as public investment funds, have the right to own real estate in all areas of the emirate and to use real estate in projects approved for usufruct sale.

2.Private investment funds that include units owned by non-UAE citizens and non-GCC nationals have the right to own real estate in projects approved for sale to foreigners and to use real estate in projects approved for usufruct sale.

The decision also includes legal articles concerning ownership and usufruct conditions, investment fund registry, powers of the Real Estate Registration Department, fees, data updates, suspension of fund transactions, and trading of private fund units.