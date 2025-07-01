Empower supports sustainable energy future with its strategic sponsorship of WETEX 2025

DUBAI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced its strategic sponsorship of the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2025).

The exhibition will take place from September 30 to October 2, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and is considered a leading global platform to showcase the latest developments and innovations in water, energy, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy. It brings together top companies, experts, and decision-makers from around the world.

Empower is participating as one of the key supporters of innovation in the sustainable energy sector. The company will present its latest solutions and technologies in district cooling, along with its achievements in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency, aligned with national sustainability goals and the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, Empower CEO, stated, “Our strategic support for WETEX reflects our strong commitment to supporting the UAE’s transition to a sustainable green economy. WETEX has evolved into a prestigious global platform for exchanging insights, expertise, and innovations in clean energy and sustainability. We are proud to be part of this event, which drives sustainable development both locally and globally.”

“Empower plays a pivotal role in realising Dubai’s vision of becoming the most sustainable city in the world. Our district cooling services are among the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions. Through our participation in WETEX 2025, we will spotlight our advanced projects, expansion strategies, and leadership in supporting the environmental agenda of Dubai and the UAE at large”, he added.



