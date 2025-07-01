DFF marks graduation of 90 exceptional students from inaugural ‘The Knowledge Society’ Dubai Programme

DUBAI, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in partnership with The Knowledge Society (TKS), marked the graduation of the first exceptionally talented cohort from the global TKS Dubai Programme.

The ceremony, held at the Museum of the Future, showcased innovations in AI, robotics, space tech, synthetic biology, and climate solutions. These projects highlighted how the next generation is not just preparing for the future, they are actively building it.

The initiative operates in over 450 cities worldwide and equips students aged 13 to 17 with the tools to become the next generation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Over 10 months, 90 students from more than 60 schools developed innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges using advanced technologies, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for innovation and talent development.

The programme simulated an intensive, dynamic environment that mirrors the work culture of leading tech companies, connecting young Emirati innovators with a global network of experts and mentors. Students also had the chance to present their work to global tech companies and investors for potential investment.

The programme is part of Dubai’s broader vision to empower its youth with the mindset and tools to shape the future of key industries and society. By instilling futures thinking at a young age, the initiative helps students become the architects of a rapidly evolving world.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operations Officer at DFF, said, “Empowering the next generation of innovators and nurturing young leaders is central to Dubai’s future. At Dubai Future Foundation, we are committed to supporting this vision through specialised programmes and partnerships that help young talent turn their ideas into reality and bring their entrepreneurial projects to the global stage. Dubai is known for its dynamic environment that supports youth, along with its investment and funding networks. We will continue to foster a culture of innovation, empower emerging talent, and highlight the most promising ideas from Dubai to the world."

Navid Nathoo, CEO of TKS, said, “Together with Dubai Future Foundation, we’re building the region’s most ambitious youth ecosystem, shaping the future of industries and making Dubai the place where young innovators come to change the world.”

During the ceremony, graduates presented their projects, including wearable technology for AI-driven disease detection, digital brain twins for personalised neurological care, systems that convert urban heat into cooling and electricity, quantum simulations for cancer treatment, and modular platforms that transform waste into clean energy. Each demonstrated how youth-led innovations can play a significant role in tackling global challenges.

Since its launch in 2016, the TKS Innovation Programme has trained over 4,500 students globally who have gone on to establish startups and ventures collectively valued at over $250 million.

Recognised as one of the world’s top accelerators, the programme draws on curricula developed in collaboration with experts from Harvard, Stanford, and MIT, and replicates the culture of some of the world’s leading global tech communities.

In Dubai, the programme supports the city’s vision of becoming a global destination for emerging talent and future industries. It offers guidance from over 350 mentors from leading startups and companies across 40 vital future sectors, including clean energy, neurotechnology, quantum and edge computing, and human-robot interaction.

The programme also enhances university admission prospects and provides internship opportunities with international organisations.