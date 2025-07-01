Hamad Al Sharqi receives ‘Certified Government Innovative Organisation’ certificate granted to Fujairah Municipality

FUJAIRAH, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has received the ‘’Certified Government Innovative Organisation'' (CGInO) certificate granted to the Fujairah Municipality. The prestigious international recognition was awarded by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), granting the municipality a distinguished Five-Star Rating.

This international accreditation reflects the municipality’s steadfast efforts to promote institutional innovation and implement global best practices aimed at enhancing performance and advancing public services.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad lauded the achievement as a result of teamwork, dedication, and commitment, emphasising the importance of sustaining momentum toward improving service quality, engaging with community needs and aspirations, and bolstering Fujairah’s competitiveness as a benchmark in government excellence.

Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, expressed his appreciation for the continuous support of H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah and reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to institutional development and innovation.

The CGInO certification is regarded as one of the most prestigious global benchmarks in the field of organisational innovation. It is awarded to institutions that demonstrate a robust and sustainable integration of innovation principles across their strategies, operations, and public service delivery.