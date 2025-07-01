Emirates layers on retrofitted aircraft with latest product, including Premium Economy to more cities

DUBAI, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates will be layering on more retrofitted Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s on its existing schedules to Shanghai and Zurich; expanding Milan, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires schedules; and upgrading its services to Shanghai and Singapore with A380 deployments.

Emirates’ latest schedule, capacity enhancements and newly retrofitted aircraft deployments are in response to increased demand across the airline’s network and offer opportunities for more customers to enjoy the airline’s signature onboard experience, especially its highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin.

The airline's ambitious retrofit programme is progressing with remarkable momentum, as one aircraft undergoes a comprehensive nose-to-tail refresh every three weeks. Emirates’ engineering teams have retrofitted 60 aircraft since the start of the programme in November 2022.