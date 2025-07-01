ITC receives two gold awards at Harvard Business Council International Awards 2025

ABU DHABI, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- Reaffirming its leadership in developing smart and integrated transport systems, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, received two gold awards at the 2025 Harvard Business Council (HBC) International Awards.

The ITC was honoured in the Sustainability category for its “Green Buses Programme” and in the Community Contribution category for its “SALAMA School Transport Management System”.

The awards were announced during the HBC AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) in London.

The Green Buses Programme embodies ITC’s commitment to adopting low-emission transport modes. The project contributes to the annual reduction of carbon dioxide emissions through the gradual deployment of electric and hydrogen-powered buses, supporting the goal of achieving a fully green mobility zone by 2050.

The “SALAMA School Transport Management System” serves as a pioneering model for the application of artificial intelligence in the mobility sector, with a strong focus on safeguarding students and enhancing safety throughout their daily commutes. The project stands out for its integration of advanced technology with social responsibility, alignment with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals, tangible social impact, and broad partnerships with key stakeholders.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “This international recognition highlights the impact of our work in sustainability and safety, and strengthens our commitment to developing smart mobility solutions that benefit the community and support Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision. We will continue to expand these initiatives in close collaboration with our partners to deliver lasting and meaningful results.”These international accolades reaffirm the Integrated Transport Centre’s role as a leader in smart governance and sustainable transport. They demonstrate its commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to serve the community and support the national agenda, which contributes to enhanced quality of life and solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in future mobility.

