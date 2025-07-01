June unemployment rate in Austria increased

VIENNA, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- Austria’s unemployment rate rose by 0.6% in June, reaching 6.8% on a month-over-month basis, according to official labour statistics.

The total number of unemployed individuals, including those enrolled in training programmes registered with labour offices across the country, stood at 364,419 people.

Compared to the same month last year, the number of unemployed and training participants increased by 9.3 percent or 24,500 people.

"These developments underscore the relevance and necessity of active labour market policy measures to stabilise the labour market," said Labour and Social Minister, Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) in a statement.