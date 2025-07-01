Khalifa University, National Centre of Meteorology sign MoU to strengthen scientific collaboration

ABU DHABI, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to cooperate across a range of scientific, academic, and technical fields.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology and Permanent Representative of the UAE with World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), and Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University.

The MoU facilitates collaboration in joint research, knowledge exchange, and the development of future initiatives aligned with mutual interests and national priorities.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri said, “Khalifa University is proud to continue playing a key role in national initiatives that combine academic excellence with real-world impact. Through closer cooperation with the National Centre of Meteorology, we aim to deepen our contributions in areas such as climate science, polar research, and atmospheric technologies. This collaboration represents a step forward in aligning the scientific efforts of both institutions, reinforcing the UAE’s ambition to lead in environmental research, innovation, and global collaboration.”

Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, NCM Director General, said, “This partnership with Khalifa University reflects our shared commitment to advancing scientific excellence and developing solutions to address climate and environmental challenges. By combining our operational expertise with the University’s academic capabilities, we are paving the way for impactful research, technological innovation, and the development of national talent to support the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.”

Through this MoU, Khalifa University and the NCM aim to explore opportunities for conducting joint scientific studies, exchanging expertise, providing consulting services, hosting academic and technical events, and implementing joint training and development programmes.

Khalifa University and NCM already collaborate in key research areas including polar science, cloud seeding, and drone technology. Researchers from Khalifa University have actively participated in NCM-led workshops, and both entities are currently co-developing proposals that apply drone-based systems to environmental and meteorological research.