Bodour Al Qasimi: Faya nomination reflects Sharjah’s heritage commitment

SHARJAH, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, official ambassador for the ongoing UNESCO World Heritage nomination of the Faya Palaeolandscape said, “The decision by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to approve the boundaries of the Faya site nominated for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List, embodies his far-sighted vision and profound commitment to protecting humanity’s heritage and safeguarding its treasures for future generations.

This site, whose history has been intertwined with that of humankind for more than 200,000 years, not only reinforces Sharjah’s position as a global centre of knowledge and culture, but also reflects our steadfast belief that heritage is a bridge connecting the past to the present, granting communities a renewed identity and a living memory.”

She emphasised, “We are working with utmost dedication and determination to ensure that the Faya site receives the recognition it truly deserves on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This place is not merely a testament to the history of the UAE alone; it stands as witness to the history of all humanity. Faya holds invaluable evidence of early human migration routes and represents a rare chapter in the story of human evolution and adaptability. As partners with the international community in preserving heritage, we affirm that protecting this site and deepening the world’s understanding of it is a collective responsibility—one that we in Sharjah embrace with utmost seriousness and passion, firmly believing that safeguarding heritage is, in essence, safeguarding identity and enriching our collective understanding of humanity.”