GCAA convenes Aviation Safety Consultative Conference to advance regulatory innovation

DUBAI, 1st July 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) hosted the Aviation Safety Consultative Conference (ASCC) 2025 at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai, bringing together key aviation stakeholders from across the UAE under the theme “Regulatory Innovation and Operational Excellence.”

The conference served as a dynamic platform for sharing insights, strategies, and regulatory updates that aim to enhance aviation safety standards in line with the UAE Vision 2031.

“ASCC 2025 reflects our collective ambition to lead through collaboration, innovation, and regulatory agility,” said Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at GCAA: “Together with our industry partners, we continue to build a proactive safety culture that supports sustainable aviation growth for the UAE and beyond.”

Key announcements included the release of (Safety Decision 2025-01), which addresses fatigue management in the aviation maintenance environment.

The agenda also covered critical topics such as EVTOL operations, AI-powered compliance systems, weather resilience, emergency preparedness, Acceptable Level of Safety Performance (ALoSP), and Flight and Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) variations.

Participants received important updates on aircrew licensing, training oversight, non-technical competencies, and passenger behaviour management, in addition to enhancements in CAR-AIR OPS regulations and e-service platforms.

The conference also featured a call to action for industry-wide participation in the upcoming (Safety Marathon 2025).

With contributions from leading experts across the UAE aviation sector, ASCC 2025 reaffirmed the country’s strategic commitment to innovation-driven oversight, fostering a proactive safety culture and promoting sustainable aviation development.