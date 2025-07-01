UAE President receives phone call from Nigerian President

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during which they discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, and sustainability, in support of the two countries’ development goals.

The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to deepening collaboration in a manner that benefits their peoples and promotes prosperity.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both sides underlining the importance of joint action to support regional security and stability in support of development and progress for all.