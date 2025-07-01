Egypt, Oman reaffirm unified stance on Gaza, Gulf security

CAIRO, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates, affirmed the unity of their positions on key regional issues, particularly in supporting a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the security of the Gulf region.

During a joint press conference with Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, following the conclusion of the 16th session of the Egyptian-Omani Joint Committee held in Cairo, Abdelatty emphasised that the security of Oman and the Gulf is integral to Egypt’s own security, and vice versa.

The session witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding across areas such as investment, education, labour, and technology.

Both sides reiterated their categorical rejection of forced displacement plans and stressed the urgency of achieving a just political settlement that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They also emphasised the importance of addressing the Iranian nuclear file through peaceful means and rejected any escalation that could jeopardise regional stability.

Abdel Aaty stated that the displacement and starvation seen in Gaza and the West Bank constitute flagrant violations of international law. He highlighted Egypt’s intensive efforts, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, to broker an agreement that would end hostilities and pave the way for an international conference to rebuild Gaza as soon as possible.

He also praised Oman’s constructive role in containing regional tensions and underlined that any resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue must occur through diplomatic channels and within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

For his part, the Omani Foreign Minister reaffirmed his country’s full support for Egypt’s efforts in the Palestinian file and its backing of the Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction. He also expressed solidarity with Egypt's stance on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and called for the resumption of dialogue between the United States and Iran to help reduce tensions in the region.