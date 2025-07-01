UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321 in October

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, will return to the UAE capital for UFC 321 on 25th October, promising another blockbuster event in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, UFC 321 will deliver a high-octane celebration of combat sports and entertainment, featuring international championship talent and high-stakes action.

Fans can register interest via visitabudhabi.ae, with ticket sales opening on Friday, 25th July through etihadarena.ae and Ticketmaster.ae.

UFC has hosted over 20 events in Abu Dhabi since 2010, cementing the emirate’s reputation as a global hub for elite sports. Before October’s main card, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder will take place on 26th July at Etihad Arena, with former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker set to face Reinier de Ridder.

VIP Experience packages for UFC 321 will be available through On Location, UFC’s official VIP provider. These packages will include premium seating, weigh-in access, hospitality, and athlete meet-and-greets.

Further details for UFC 321 will be announced soon as anticipation builds for one of the year’s biggest UFC events.