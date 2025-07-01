Mansour bin Zayed reviews UAE Cybersecurity Council initiatives

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, reviewed the efforts and initiatives of the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) aimed at strengthening and safeguarding the nation's digital space.

During his visit to the Council’s headquarters, His Highness was briefed on the progress of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which is built upon five key pillars: governance, protection, innovation, establishing and building, and partnership.

The strategy focuses on leveraging advanced technologies to enhance cybersecurity awareness, developing legal frameworks, and building national talent capable of forming a globally competitive cybersecurity workforce. It also emphasises strengthening public-private partnerships to create integrated cybersecurity solutions and expanding international cooperation to confront cross-border cyber threats.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised during the visit that cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar for ensuring economic and social stability, especially amid the rapid pace of global digital transformation.

He noted that the UAE is committed to adopting international best practices and strengthening both national and international cooperation frameworks to build a secure digital environment that supports the country’s sustainable development goals, while also enhancing the confidence of investors and global partners.

Sheikh Mansour praised the efforts of the Cybersecurity Council in safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure and enhancing the UAE’s global standing in the cybersecurity domain, efforts that have culminated in the country being ranked among the top tier globally in the Global Cybersecurity Index issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

He further stressed that the UAE’s recently launched major development and investment initiatives, which serve as key drivers for the future of artificial intelligence regionally and globally, implement the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the development of advanced digital infrastructure, such as the National Security Operations Centre, an urgent necessity to ensure the protection of the country’s digital ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said that these efforts represent a core foundation for protecting digital investments, thereby reinforcing the development of a sustainable, knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, emphasised the crucial role of digital systems and platforms, particularly the National Security Operations Centre (NSOC), in safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure and protecting the national economy against escalating cyber threats.

He highlighted the importance of enabling proactive and rapid responses to such threats, stressing that the UAE’s commitment to cybersecurity goes beyond infrastructure protection to encompass the empowerment of society and the economy to thrive in a secure digital environment.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti added that these efforts build on the UAE’s broader vision to leverage advanced technologies in serving communities and improving quality of life, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to becoming a global model for digital security and innovation.

Commenting on the National Cybersecurity Strategy, Dr. Al Kuwaiti stated that the strategy represents a key milestone in establishing a comprehensive framework through which all stakeholders can work collectively to safeguard the digital transformation and preserve the nation's achievements.

He added that the new strategy reflects the UAE’s keen commitment to harnessing digital opportunities while simultaneously addressing the associated risks.

He also stressed the importance of leveraging diverse experiences and insights from various national frameworks and international standards, highlighting their role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global digital hub.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti reiterated that these efforts have cemented the UAE’s leadership in cybersecurity, as demonstrated by the nation’s first-place ranking in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index.