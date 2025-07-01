UAE President praises efforts of UAE Pilgrims’ Affairs Office during meeting in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from the UAE Pilgrims’ Affairs Office and affiliated committees responsible for supporting Emirati pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness praised the Office’s efforts in delivering comprehensive support to UAE pilgrims, from their arrival at the holy sites to their safe return home.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the initiatives and programmes implemented by the Office to serve pilgrims and ensure their wellbeing while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He was also updated on the Office’s plans to enhance its services and further develop initiatives to better organise and manage the affairs of UAE pilgrims in the coming years.

His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, and Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office, thanked His Highness for the continuous support and close attention provided throughout the Hajj season.

He commended His Highness’ directives to facilitate the Office’s work and strengthen its ability to serve pilgrims effectively.

Dr Al Darei also highlighted the strong collaboration and coordination among national institutions, which played a key role in enhancing the overall experience and services provided to UAE pilgrims.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along a number of sheikhs, officials, guests and citizens.