Iskan Abu Dhabi launches video call service to enhance customer experience

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to enhance the quality of digital services and streamlining communication with customers, Iskan Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its new video call service, an innovative digital solution aimed at improving the customer experience and enabling easier access to services without the need to visit service centers in person.

The new service allows customers to receive direct support and guidance through live video calls with Iskan Abu Dhabi representatives, offering citizens a flexible and interactive experience designed to make their journey smoother and more convenient.

Customers can access the service by booking an appointment in advance via Iskan Abu Dhabi mobile application, choosing from available time slots that best suit their schedule, then they will receive a link to join the video call on MS Teams at the scheduled time.

This initiative is part of Iskan Abu Dhabi ongoing efforts to drive digital transformation and deliver smart services that align with customer expectations and the Emirate’s broader vision of a seamless, effort-free customer experience in line with Abu Dhabi Government’s digital agenda.

Iskan Abu Dhabi also emphasised that visits to customer services centers are available strictly by prior appointment through the mobile app, ensuring a well-organised process and a more streamlined experience for all customers.