Emirates Aviation University marks graduation of 35th cohort

DUBAI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Aviation University (EAU) celebrated its 35th graduation ceremony by honouring 154 bright, savvy and accomplished scholars who are poised to shape the future of global aviation.

Since 1991, EAU has graduated over 26,000 students, the size of a small city or large town, shaping the workforce and the future of not just Emirates, but also the local and global aviation industry.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chancellor of the EAU awarded the graduates with their well-earned certificates.

Also in attendance were Emirates Group executives, elated graduates and their equally happy families and friends, and the university’s erudite and experienced faculty.

Sheikh Ahmed said, “Emirates Aviation University’s contribution to nation building, particularly in relation to the country’s key aviation sector, is well recognised. The university has been an important pivot not just for training and education, but also for research, development and community engagement within aviation. Our commitment to EAU is unwavering, and we enhance and amplify its capabilities with support from our Group’s senior leadership team and our solid investments in its future. Congratulations to our graduates – they have every reason to feel proud!”

This year’s cohort represented over 25 nationalities and a range of postgraduate and undergraduate degrees and disciplines, including aviation management, aviation safety, air transport management, aerospace and aeronautical engineering.

Reflecting on EAU’s 35th year, Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said, “This generation of graduates are stepping into the world of aviation at a pivotal moment of rapid transformation – in the UAE and globally. Their commitment and innovation will not only propel the industry forward but will also help to sustain it long-term as the world navigates the shortage of an expert and experienced workforce. Congratulations to our graduates – their achievements are a testament to our successful academic journey.”

The graduating class of 154 students includes 24 postgraduate and 130 undergraduate students, and some who are Emirates-sponsored. The university honoured 19 exemplary students across all disciplines.

Over 650 undergraduate students received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern with the Emirates Group for more than one semester in the last 4 years. The Emirates Group Internship Programme offers students valuable real-world experience as an integral part of their academic studies. Undergraduate students undertake a one-semester placement, earning up to 15 credit hours toward their degree.