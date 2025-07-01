Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 launches with AED3 million in prizes

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 began today under the theme Exceptional Offers for an Unforgettable Summer, running until 1st September across all cities and regions of the emirate.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the campaign features over 1,000 participating retail outlets, shopping centres, hotels and tourist destinations. It is held in cooperation with the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group and in coordination with several government entities.

This year’s edition offers more than 75 recreational events and exclusive discounts of up to 75 percent, along with raffle draws and prizes worth AED3 million. Highlights include six major draws with gold bars, luxury gifts, high-value vouchers and instant rewards, scheduled on 10th, 20th and 31st July, 10th and 21st August, and the final draw on 1st September.

A new mascot named Shamsa has also been launched to engage families and children and add vibrancy to the summer season.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said the campaign represents a strategic milestone in strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for tourism and commerce. “These initiatives are part of a broader strategy aimed at improving quality of life and enhancing Sharjah’s global appeal,” he added.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the initiative reflects the Chamber’s commitment to revitalising retail and tourism in the emirate. “This year’s expanded edition highlights Sharjah’s evolution as a preferred shopping and entertainment destination for residents and international visitors alike,” he noted.

The promotions span more than 19 destinations, with retail centres offering exclusive deals and a rich entertainment schedule. Activities include educational workshops, summer camps, weekly children’s programmes, and marine events in Khorfakkan, in collaboration with entities including Shurooq, the Sharjah Museums Authority, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, the Sharjah Art Foundation, and the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

More than 35 summer packages from 23 hotels offer discounted accommodation, dining, complimentary entry to attractions and bonus credit for hotel services.

The organising committee has launched a mobile app and a digital platform at www.shjsummer.ae, offering real-time access to offers, events, hotel deals, and raffle draws. Registered purchases or bookings made via official channels will automatically enter users into exclusive prize draws, further encouraging engagement and spending.